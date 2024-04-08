As a basketball program, UConn does a lot of different things. They win games at a premier level, they recruit and they send players to the NBA. One thing they haven’t done well? That’s losing National Championship games. Heading into Monday, the Huskies were 5-0 in such opportunities, as they stood 40 minutes away from a sixth. The one thing preventing them from raising that banner was Purdue, a hungry program without a title and just one national title game appearance. Heading the second-ranked Boilermakers was Zach Edey, one of the most successful individual performers in the sport’s history. Even as Edey had a game–and a career–to remember, UConn raised trophy No. 6 when all was said and done, with a 75-60 victory. The trophy is coach Dan Hurley’s second in two years, the first time back to back titles have been completed since 2007. Since February 2023 started, the Huskies have been nearly invincible, absolutely running college basketball. They finished this season on a 13-game win streak losing on just three occasions all year. Closing this run off with a win over a team as strong as Purdue makes the victory that much more impressive, especially given the target Connecticut has had on their back all year.

“I just think it's the best two-year run I think in a very, very long time just because of everything we lost from last year's team,” Hurley said postgame. “To lose that much and, again, to do what we did again, it's got to be as impressive a two-year run as a program's had since prior to whoever did it before Duke. To me it is more impressive than what Florida and Duke did because they brought back their entire teams. We lost some major players.” They didn’t necessarily dominate the Boilermakers, but they slowly wore them down. A neck and neck first half evolved into a small lead into the break. Then in the second, Connecticut broke it open, with hardly any doubt remaining. A book we’ve all read many times before with this squad (think the Elite Eight, Final Four). Just like in the title game last year, Tristen Newton was the best player for the Huskies. The first-team All-America selection scored 20 points on 13 shots and each one felt timely. He also did all the little things, adding 7 assists and 5 rebounds. The guard used this final career game to top off one of the best two-year runs in UConn history. He’s a two-time champion and was crowned as the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player. Enshrining himself as a Husky legend. Though Newton took home MOP, the best individual player on the floor was Edey. He was absolutely electric throughout the game, with 37 points and 10 boards. Edey was amazing holistically, but it’s tough to win a game with just one player. His rough start to the second half hurt the Boilermakers tremendously and it was ultimately too much to overcome.

As well as Edey played, the heroes of the game might have been the duo of Samson Johnson and Donovan Clingan. Though they let Edey get a ton of points, they did force the center to miss 10 shots. That doesn’t seem like a lot given his volume, but a handful of those came in big situations when Purdue needed shots to fall. The pair battled foul trouble throughout, but did what they had to in timely moments. On the offensive end, they combined for 15 points on 7/11 shooting, doing their best against Edey, a tremendous rim protector. Steph Castle also had an excellent game in what was likely his final one as a Husky, primarily as a defender, but with important buckets mixed in. His 15 points were good for second best on UConn, but he absolutely locked down Purdue’s set of guards. Castle’s defense is his selling point, with consistent greatness both off and on ball. Scoring is a nice touch when it comes, but he can be tough to take off the floor with how well he’s able to limit the opposition’s best guards. “It was a big part of our game plan just trying to limit as much as we can from the guards,” Castle noted. “I thought we did a good job of that. Just playing confident on the other end. I feel like coach put us in great positions to be successful and it worked out for us.” Along with Castle, Spencer is the other starter who entered the matchup without a ring. He provided some great offense early and rebounded the ball exceptionally well, making winning plays in his final collegiate game. Neither team was able to get any separation early, with Edey absolutely tearing UConn’s defense up. Spencer kept the Huskies ahead with seven important points, but there was no stopping the NPOY. It seemed like every trip down resulted in a close shot or a dunk for Edey and on the other end he showed more rim protection than UConn’s used to.



Still somehow in the lead even though it felt like Purdue was playing better, Hassan Diarra entered and scored seven straight Husky points, which were huge during a Connecticut lull. Purdue’s Braden Smith got into the action with a series of jumpers and a tough three towards the end of the half, giving Edey much-needed support. It’s of note that this was Purdue’s lone 3-pointer all game. Despite this, UConn’s well-rounded attack had them ahead by six going into the locker room, with Clingan, Newton and Castle starting to find their offense. Newton drilled a triple to kick the final 20 minutes of the season off, providing his Huskies key momentum. Camden Heide threw down an incredible putback dunk that looked like it could have put the Boilermakers back in things, but instead it lit a fire inside Connecticut. As the Huskies limited Edey early in the half, Newton and Johnson connected on a pair of alley-oops. All of a sudden, Connecticut ballooned their lead out to 13. Purdue answered with a few free throws, as Newton and Spencer skyed in for nifty finishes over Edey. Karaban hit one from deep, Diarra got a layup and Castle nailed a contested triple. Up 17 you could smell it in the air. That stretch against Edey, including the general gameplan on him, was the key to the game. There was an element of trying to limit everyone else and let Edey get what he wanted, but simultaneously, those first six minutes in the second half where he didn’t score was the difference maker. UConn was +7 during that time, a differential especially meaningful when it takes a team from a 6 point lead to 13. “The game plan from [assistant] Luke [Murray] on a day and a half prep to have us as ready as he did defensively for that game was just impressive,” Hurley noted. “We didn't want to give up threes. We didn't care if Zach [Edey] took 25, 28 shots to get 30, 35 points. This whole game plan was no Smith, no Loyer, no Gillis, no Jones. Keep that collective group under 18, 20 points as a group. They had no chance to win, no matter how well Zach played.”





