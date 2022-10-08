PREVIEW: UConn Football hopes to make it two in a row, set to face FIU
UConn Football is headed back to the road this weekend for a matchup under the lights of Riccardo Silva Stadium as the Huskies will take on the Panthers in the first ever matchup between the two programs.
With that being said, here is everything you need to know ahead of this week's game
GAME NOTES....
WHO: UConn Huskies @ Florida International Panthers
WHEN: Friday (October 7th) at 7:00pm EST || FS1
WHERE: Riccardo Silva Stadium (20,000) -- Miami, Florida
SPREAD: UConn -5pts || Over/Under at 46.5pts
2021 PANTHERS BY THE NUMBERS...
RECORD: 1-8 (3-9)
POINTS PER GAME: 20.3 points
POINTS AGAINST: 39.7 points
PASSING YARDS PER GAME: 265.2 yds
RUSHING YARDS PER GAME: 102.1 yds
PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 262.8 yds
RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 229.8 yds
KEY FIU PLAYERS ON OFFENSE.... (2022 STATS)
-- QB Grayson James (72-of-119 for 663 yards / 7 TDs)
-- RB Lexington Joseph (36 car. for 132 yards)
-- WR Tyrese Chambers (25 rec. for 247 / 3 TDs)
KEY FIU PLAYERS ON DEFENSE.... (2022 STATS)
-- LB Donovan Manuel (28 total tackles)
-- DB Demetrius Hill (35 total tackles, 1 sack)
TOP INCOMING TRANSFERS THIS PAST OFFSEASON....
TOP RECRUITS FOR FIU IN THE 2022 CLASS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk about it inside The Husky House Message board
• Talk about it inside the UConn Football FREE board