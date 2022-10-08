News More News
PREVIEW: UConn Football hopes to make it two in a row, set to face FIU

Anthony Siciliano
UConn.Rivals.com

UConn Football is headed back to the road this weekend for a matchup under the lights of Riccardo Silva Stadium as the Huskies will take on the Panthers in the first ever matchup between the two programs.

With that being said, here is everything you need to know ahead of this week's game

GAME NOTES....  

WHO: UConn Huskies @ Florida International Panthers

WHEN: Friday (October 7th) at 7:00pm EST || FS1

WHERE: Riccardo Silva Stadium (20,000) -- Miami, Florida

SPREAD: UConn -5pts || Over/Under at 46.5pts

2021 PANTHERS BY THE NUMBERS...  

RECORD: 1-8 (3-9)

POINTS PER GAME: 20.3 points

POINTS AGAINST: 39.7 points

PASSING YARDS PER GAME: 265.2 yds

RUSHING YARDS PER GAME: 102.1 yds

PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 262.8 yds

RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 229.8 yds

KEY FIU PLAYERS ON OFFENSE.... (2022 STATS)

-- QB Grayson James (72-of-119 for 663 yards / 7 TDs)

-- RB Lexington Joseph (36 car. for 132 yards)

-- WR Tyrese Chambers (25 rec. for 247 / 3 TDs)

KEY FIU PLAYERS ON DEFENSE.... (2022 STATS)  

-- LB Donovan Manuel (28 total tackles)

-- DB Demetrius Hill (35 total tackles, 1 sack)

TOP INCOMING TRANSFERS THIS PAST OFFSEASON....  

TOP RECRUITS FOR FIU IN THE 2022 CLASS....

