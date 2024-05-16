Earlier this week, the UConn women’s basketball team agreed to a two-year home-and-home series with the Southern California Trojans. Both programs dueled in the Elite Eight of the Portland Region 3 last season, with Paige Bueckers’ third-seeded Huskies besting Juju Watkins’ top-seeded Trojans 80-73. USC will go to the Nutmeg State on Saturday, December 21, thus giving Connecticut their second confirmed non-conference home game of the 2024-25 season. Seven of their 13 non-conference openings next year have officially been filled with opponents including the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Outside of a Multiple-Team Event (MTE), which will cover at most half of the six open spots, which opponents could complete the Huskies’ non-conference slate?

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available

Duke Blue Devils

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available

UConn and Duke have competed in Portland, Oregon, each of the past two seasons. The Huskies won both matchups, but the Blue Devils kept things close when the two battled in the Sweet 16. While it is not necessarily as much of a rivalry as it is in men’s basketball, a home-and-home series between both teams may help iron sharpen iron. Duke gets a high-caliber foe that can put their vaunted frontcourt to the test early in the season; Connecticut adds another quality opponent to their already-stacked gauntlet. The Huskies currently have three confirmed clashes with Atlantic Coast Conference foes lined up next season. They usually schedule around four per year, and setting up two duels with the Blue Devils could keep that tradition going.

Virginia Tech Hokies

This matchup might not necessarily happen this season because the Hokies, who reached the Final Four in 2023, are undergoing extensive turnover. Guard Georgia Amoore, star center Elizabeth Kitley and head coach Kenny Brooks, to name a few, are gone. Here is the catch: Megan Duffy, Virginia Tech’s new head coach, previously spent five years running the Marquette Golden Eagles. Other than the Iowa Hawkeyes, whom they battle on November 10 in Charlotte, the Hokies do not have a key foe in their non-conference slate. My assumption is that Virginia Tech will be competing to make their fifth straight NCAA Tournament next year with Duffy leading the charge. Scheduling multiple games with UConn can help them return to March Madness this upcoming season and beyond.

UMass-Amherst Minutemen or Boston College Eagles

Caroline Ducharme, who will academically be a senior next season, hails from outside of Boston in Milton, Massachusetts. As is tradition, head coach Geno Auriemma will likely try to schedule a duel with a Bay State opponent to give Ducharme her homecoming game. Bueckers, Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Mühl (during the team’s foreign tour in Europe last August) each had a homecoming contest this past season. Azzi Fudd and Aubrey Griffin will both likely have a homecoming game this year during Big East Conference play. UMass-Amherst and Boston College are the two primary options I considered for the Massachusetts native’s homecoming contest. The Northeastern Huskies, Boston University Terriers or perhaps the Harvard Crimson could also be the Boston metropolitan area opponents that Auriemma picks from.

Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt head coach Shea Ralph won six national titles as an assistant coach between 2008 and 2021. (University of Connecticut)

Vanderbilt head coach Shea Ralph won a national championship with the Huskies as a player in 2000 and six more as an assistant coach between 2008 and 2021. This past season, Ralph ended the Commodores’ decade-long March Madness drought and earned the program’s first NCAA Tournament win since 2013. The 1999 Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player is not the only UConn alumni associated with Vanderbilt. Katie Lou Samuelson serves as the director of player development when she is not competing in the WNBA. Connecticut has hosted Tamika Williams-Jeter’s Dayton Flyers and Carla Berube’s Princeton Tigers over the past two seasons. Scheduling a game against Ralph’s Commodores could make it three straight years a team coached by Auriemma’s former players travels to the Nutmeg State.

Indiana Hoosiers

Two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year Teri Moren has turned the Hoosiers into a powerhouse during her 10 seasons in Bloomington. Over the last four years, Indiana has advanced to the Sweet 16 three times and advanced to the Elite Eight in 2021. A home-and-home series with the Hoosiers and their potent offense may do wonders for the 40th-year head coach’s team’s NCAA Tournament resume. Adding the Trojans and the UCLA Bruins on July 1 will make the Big Ten Conference one of the deepest in women’s basketball. The Huskies have not been a No. 1 seed since 2021, but perhaps scheduling—and winning—multiple matches against Big Ten foes next year could bring them back to the top of any March Madness region.

Oklahoma Sooners

This is less about former Oregon State forward Raegan Beers, who picked Oklahoma over UConn, and more about another critical matchup in a loaded non-conference schedule. The Sooners have made the NCAA Tournament in all three seasons under head coach Jennie Baranczyk and captured the last two Big 12 regular season championships. Being in the SEC with the Tennessee Volunteers and the Gamecocks should make Oklahoma stronger. The Huskies’ frontcourt would benefit significantly from a series against the Sooners. Dueling on the glass with a rebound-heavy team in Oklahoma will boost the development of Connecticut’s bigs as they handle the departure of Aaliyah Edwards. Beyond the boards, however, multiple battles between these programs could lead to the creation of another historic rivalry in women’s basketball.