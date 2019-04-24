News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-24 09:45:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Philadelphia RB Ubayd Steed recaps unofficial visit to UConn

Ftxvz2bcjfp19uks7kfb
(Twitter)
Richard Schnyderite • StorrsCentral.com
@RichieSRivals
Staff Writer

Throughout the entire spring, the UConn Huskies football team has played host to a large contingent of high school prospect from around the country. The latest visitor was running back target Ubayd...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}