STORRS, Conn. - Christian Vital made sure he didn't go out with a loss in his final regular season game at Gampel Pavilion.

The senior guard willed the Huskies to a 77-71 victory with a dominant second-half performance Thursday in what was also the program’s final American Athletic Conference home game.

Vital scored 19 of his 26 points in the second half and had two key steals to lead the Huskies (18-12, 9-8 AAC). Freshman James Bouknight added 17 points and Isaiah Whaley chipped in with 13.

Quentin Grimes scored 24 points for the No. 21 Cougars (22-8, 12-5), who were the second ranked team (Florida) to fall to UConn this season. Caleb Mills added 20 points.





WHAT WENT WELL

Follow My Lead: Three losing seasons - that was part of the old Christian Vital’s legacy at UConn, but he’s played a huge role in turning the tide around. Vital was the leader the Huskies had to have, starting with a huge steal of Nate Hinton with 8:06 to play. The theft led to a Bouknight basket that made it 56-53 and started a 12-2 UConn run. Then with UConn up 69-60 with 58 seconds left, the Cougars knocked down three 3-pointers but Vital countered it with an 8-for-8 effort at the foul line.

Christian Vital: “We weren’t losing this game today, we weren’t losing.”

UConn head coach Dan Hurley: “Christian definitely didn’t want to lose, he never does. He’s a very stubborn guy, especially when it comes to competing. There’s just no giving in in him.”

Isaiah Whaley: “I could tell through a lot of possessions he wasn’t going to let us lose, especially towards the end when they started to hit a lot of threes. He demanded the ball and wanted to get to the free-throw line - that’s tremendous leadership.”

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson: “I’ve just had a lot of respect for him since he was a freshman. He’s a tough kid. … He’s just gotten better and I don’t mind telling you I voted him first-team all-conference. He’s gotten better and better as this team has gotten better and better.”





Next Men Up: The Huskies sure would love to still have Akok Akok (ruptured Achilles’ tendon) on the floor in these games, but Whaley has been tremendous as he’s grown into the team’s top big man. He’s fearless on the defensive end and pulled down five rebounds (Brendan Adams added a team-high six) as the Huskies held their own against a team that has not lost the rebounding advantage in any game this season. Houston still finished with a 41-32 edge in this game, but Whaley was a pest all game.

Sampson: “I thought one of the things that really helped their team was when (Akok) Akok went out. It forced them to play Whaley more and Whaley has a great feel for the game. Akok is going to get there but Whaley is probably a little ahead of him as far as impacting winning today. Whaley (really helps them) because he does a lot of things that don’t show up in a stat sheet like keep balls alive on offensive rebounds.”

Alterique Gilbert: “He’s been on a hot streak and he’s playing great. It starts with his defense and his rebounding and he just brings a lot of energy to court and that gets us going. … That blue-collar guy, that’s Isaiah.”





Home Cooking: A sellout crowd of 10,167 fans at Gampel was just what the Huskies needed to get them over the hump against one the conference’s top teams. The fans and the players fed off each other - especially when they got rolling late in the second half - and it made for a great collegiate basketball atmosphere.

Hurley: “What an incredible atmosphere here. I knew we were in for kind of a special night in here when I entered the arena … and saw the student almost completely full. I just want to thank the students, they were amazing, and our fans have been with us the whole year, all year.”

Sampson: “I’ve been in this building when Jim (Calhoun) was the coach. It felt like the old days.”





Unsung Hero: Gilbert (back) was almost a game-time decision but he was ready to go when Hurley slipped him into the starting lineup on Senior Night. Gilbert logged a team-high 33:06 and finished with nine points, three rebounds and two assists. He also added a block and a steal.

Hurley: “(Trainer James Doran) felt like Al was 80, 85 percent today, but man, you saw that kid’s heart on full display. His on-ball defense, particularly in the second half was a huge reason why we won.”

Gilbert: “I made some progress the day before and then I made another big jump this morning. I felt great going into shootaround.”