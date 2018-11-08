WATCH MORE POST-GAME VIDEO FROM HURLEY AND OTHER PLAYERS HERE!

STORRS, Conn. – Josh Carlton went sailing into the stands under the basket in pursuit of a loose ball - the first guy there to help him up was head coach Dan Hurley.

Meet the 2018-19 UConn Huskies. They might be coming off two losing seasons, but don’t expect them to take a back seat in the intensity department. Not with Hurley in town.

A sellout crowd greeted the new men’s basketball leader, watching as the Huskies worked their way to an 80-70 opening night victory at Gampel Pavilion.

“Obviously thrilled to get the first win of the season under our belts here,” Hurley said. “It’s probably the most nerve-wrecking day. My three most nerve-wracking days as a head coach were the first one at Wagner, the first one at Rhode Island and the first one here just cause when you are coaching a new team with a lot of guys you probably didn’t recruit, you really just have no idea what they are going to do, especially with the great crowd.”

Josh Carlton led the way with 17 points and eight rebounds as the Huskies put four players in double-digits scoring: Jalen Adams with 16, Alterique Gilbert added 15 and Tarin Smith had 12. Christian Vital added eight points and eight rebounds.

Lamontray Harris had 16 points to lead Morehead State (1-1), which had five players score in double figures.





WHAT WENT WELL

A Great Place to Be: A new head coach, a new attitude and sellout crowd – the Hurley era got off to a good start even if the basketball wasn’t always a thing of beauty. It was the first packed house since March 6, 2016, and the energy level was up from the opening tip to the final whistle. Hurley helped keep that energy level up, especially when he went after Carlton.

Hurley: “They were awesome in supporting us tonight. The students were awesome, and as we are building this we need them back on Sunday just like that. We are trying to build this thing back to that elite level. This team needs that. It gives us an edge in terms of winning and getting our credibility back.”

Jalen Adams: “That was crazy (Hurley in the stands). I have never seen a coach do that. Just to see him do stuff like that just shows how in-tune to the game, how much he cares about us as his players and just about the game. That’s the right thing to do. We want fans and people on the outside to see how connected we are and that just shows when you see the head coach getting dirty and running out to the stands to help him up.”





Big Step Forward: A stacked backcourt only takes you so far, so the Huskies need someone to man the front court and Carlton (two blocks, two steals) answered that challenge in the opener. Two rebounds shy of his first collegiate double-double, Carlton looked excellent, especially early with the first two buckets off Gilbert assists.

Hurley: “He was big today – that was great to see because we need that. … He’s got real talent and he’s going to be in the deep end of the pool here this year. We need him as a sophomore, still a young player, to perform at a high level if we are going to be successful. He’s a guy that if his motor is up and his activity is up the way it was at times tonight, the majority of the game, he has a chance to be a really, really good player.”

Carlton: “(Gilbert) came over and told me I’m going to keep finding you, keep working. That just gives me confidence knowing the guards can rely on me when they throw me the ball. … I can be trusted with the ball.”





Welcome Back, Al: With Jalen Adams saddled with foul issues, someone had to step up and Gilbert was one of the leaders. He did the bulk of his damage early and finished four assists and four rebounds in his first game in 11 months. More importantly, Gilbert’s presence frees up Adams – when they play together - to play off the ball and be more productive.

Adams: “It’s so fun, I get to get off the ball. Just watch him create, he’s so crafty when he’s in those pick-n-rolls and he’s a willing passer, so it’s fun to play off of him.”

Gilbert: “I feel great. Just the opportunity to be back out there, I felt good. I thank my teammates for giving me a lot of energy and picking me up.”



