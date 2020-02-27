HARTFORD, Conn. - Isaiah Whaley is living in the moment, and having one heck of a time there, too. The UConn junior forward tied his career-high with 18 points and added 11 rebounds in the Huskies’ 81-65 drubbing of the University of Central Florida on Wednesday night. Whaley recorded his fourth double-double in the last 11 games for the Huskies (16-12, 7-8 American Athletic Conference) and gave XL Center fans plenty to cheer about during the last UConn men’s basketball game in Hartford this season. Christian Vital had another strong performance with 18 points and seven rebounds while freshman James Bouknight added 16 points and seven boards of his own. UConn has now won five of its last seven games and has three regular-season contests remaining before they’ll head to Fort Worth for the AAC conference tournament. It’s the first time the Huskies have won scoring 80-plus points since an 88-62 romp over New Hampshire on Dec. 22. They had scored 80-plus twice since then, but both came in double-overtime losses. Collin Smith scored 17 points for UCF (14-13, 5-10) and Ceasar DeJesus added 14 in the Knights’ only game against the Huskies this season. Here’s a closer look at the victory:



WHAT WENT WELL

Seizing the Moment: A year ago, Whaley couldn’t get on the floor - now the Huskies can’t live without him. Whaley once again gave the Huskies a little of everything as the primary big man on the floor - points, rebounds, a steal and two blocks in nearly 32 minutes. He had 10 points and five boards at the half - mostly while Josh Carlton sat on the bench in foul trouble - and kept rolling after the break. Hurley: “He doesn’t show up with a preconceived notion about how he wants the offensive game to go for him. He just gets after it defensively. He’s as good a ball-screen defender as you’ll see and he’s getting more comfortable on offense. The more minutes he’s gotten it’s allowed him to settle in and not be as anxious and nervous. He’s done a great job of staying within himself, and in recruiting we will use him as an example of player development no doubt.” Whaley: “It feels really good for the coaches to have full confidence in me when I’m in there. … My mentality has kind of been the same, just go hard and take what’s given to me, never try to do too much, don’t try to do something I can’t do and just try to take what the defense gives me.” Vital: “We don’t win this game without him.”

Leadership Matters: Vital’s performance in the final XL Center game of his career was yet another display of the senior guard’s grit and determination to leave with a winning season. Fifteen of his points came after the break and he was refusing to be denied around the rim. He had three fast-break buckets on the Huskies’ game-changing 22-7 second-half run that made it 60-43 with 10:16 to play. Red-shirt junior Alterique Gilbert was also a steady influence off the bench with six points, five assists and no turnovers.

Hurley: “In Christian, everything has changed I’d say in the last six weeks, especially for him. Like I said yesterday, he becomes an example for next year’s team and future guys that I coach here. … The 180 he’s made in terms of his leadership, how he’s helped bring along the younger players, how he’s adjusted his offensive approach a little or a lot at times. And again, he’s gone Marcus Smart more than Damian Lillard as a player and that’s going to be his legacy here.”

Almost There: They aren’t back to the top of the mountain, but the Huskies have recently made major strides in the right direction with better overall play. At 16-12, the Huskies are likely to finish with a winning record - their first since the 2015-16 campaign (25-11) - and end a three-year stretch of finishing below .500. Hurley: “Just to show the progress and to get to seven conference wins where we had six all of last year, and again, to avoid a losing season when you lose Tyler (Polley) to the ACL and when you are starting three freshmen. A couple weeks ago we were wondering if we’re going to win a couple games but we have shown real progress here and it’s the next step that we are taking.” Vital: “I thought it was kind of expected at a program like this (to post a winning record each year). We have a lot of season left and we’re just going to focus on the next one. This was a good win, though.” Whaley: “Everyone is in positive spirits and we’re still playing for something, we are still playing meaningful games. The first two years here, around this time we weren’t playing for nothing really.”

WHAT NEEDS WORK Lost Chances: The Huskies were up 32-25 with 2:09 left in the first, but failed to extend their lead after going 1-6 from the floor to end the half. UCF was able to close the gap and the teams headed to the locker rooms with the Huskies leading 36-32. Whaley scored UConn’s only points during this stretch on two foul shots and a layup. Hurley: “Obviously, I wasn’t thrilled with how we ended the first half. We blew chances … to get it to nine. It felt like we were kind of playing well enough to have a double-digit lead at the half but we had a good talk at halftime about finishing plays and playing with a lot more urgency. I was just thrilled with the second-half performance.” More Josh, Less Fouls: Due to Carlton’s foul trouble over the last two games, the Huskies have been forced to play at a faster pace with a smaller lineup. Against UCF, Carlton spent much of the first half on the bench with two fouls and eventually fouled out. Despite UConn going 2-0 record during this time, the Huskies are better when he’s playing and need their starting center to stay on the court.

LOVE FOR THE FANS Coach Hurley has voiced his appreciation for the UConn fanbase throughout the season and did so again by thanking those who came out for the Huskies’ final home game at the XL Center this season. Hurley: “I thought the crowd was awesome, it’s been awesome for us all year as we obviously try to get this thing right. … The crowds this year have been amazing, and again, I just want to thank our fans, our supporters, season-ticket holders, our students for making it such a great atmosphere (all season).”



NOTES

- Hurley said a decision on Alterique Gilbert’s future with the team could be coming this week, but neither player or coach declared what it might be. One of the parts of it will be whether he takes part on Senior Day against Houston next week. “He’ll either participate in Senior Day or he won’t,” the coach said. “Al is very important to me and Al’s very important to the program.” - Walk-on Matt Garry had a boot on his left foot as a result of a practice injury, which left the Huskies with only eight available players against UCF. - Vital (15.9 ppg) and Bouknight (15.4 ppg) came into the game ranked fifth and seventh in points per game during AAC conference play. SMU is the only other school with two players in the league’s top 10 - Kendric Davis (14.1 ppg) and Tyson Jolly (14.1 ppg), who are ninth and 10th overall. - Vital passed Donyell Marshall and Khalid El-Amin to move into 12th place on UConn’s all-time scoring list. - Houston, which plays at Gampel Pavilion next week, is the lone AAC team the Huskies have not beaten under Hurley.

