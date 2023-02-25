No. 18 Huskies crush St. John's in block party
It is widely known that the No. 18 Connecticut Huskies have three homes: Gampel Pavilion, the XL Center and Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. Saturday was no different in Storrs South, with their New York fans coming out in large numbers to support their Huskies. In what was a much needed revenge-match against St. Jonn’s, UConn racked up numerous blocks and got nice contributions from the bench in a 95-86 victory.
It was an absolute block party for UConn, as they swatted 11 shots. Clingan was at the head of that effort, getting five all by himself. The freshman had one of the best games of the year, adding nine points and six boards to his total. Five of his six rebounds came on the offensive end, as he was responsible for many of UConn’s 25 second chance points. The Huskies got nine more such points than the Red Storm, perhaps the difference.
The very start of the game was ice cold for UConn, as they didn’t get anything to go for nearly the first three minutes. Once they did though, they found themselves in only a 5-2 hole. They scored eight unanswered to get ahead but from there, neither team was able to make too much headway.
Nahiem Alleyne and Joey Calcaterra made unusually big contributions to the effort, as the lead teetered between two and six for the middle portion of the half. The Huskies then poured in a 9-1 run that included a Calcaterra three and a pretty Alleyne dump-off to Donovan Clingan that ended in a jam.
The bench had a great outing, as Alleyne continues to make a considerable impact after a lackluster majority of the season, scoring eight. Calcaterra had an even better day with 15 points on 3/4 shooting from deep. He had a really weak stretch as the Huskies lost six of eight games and this is his first great game since. Alleyne and Calcaterra will be key pieces off the bench for UConn moving forward and will likely determine how far the Huskies go in March.
Before the teams had a chance to go to the locker room, Connecticut went on another little burst over a short period. It started with a fastbreak, as Hawkins lobbed it up to Andre Jackson for the slam and then Jackson found Hawkins for the trey. Calcaterra completed the 10-2 run with a long three and all of a sudden it was a 15 point lead. Posh Alexander added six quick points to reduce their deficit to nine as the teams entered the break.
Hawkins scored a casual 20 points while adding three steals, continuing to put up fantastic numbers. He’s been at the heart of Connecticut’s offensive effort all year, pushing himself up further on draft boards as it becomes less and less likely he plays another year in Storrs.
UConn came out and immediately erased Alexander’s work, jumping back ahead with a 6-0 run. Clingan and co. racked up seven blocks over the next three minutes, as they struggled to put points on the board. This finally led to some points for the Johnnies as they cut UConn’s cushion to just nine.
Hawkins converted on a pair of technical free throws in what was a confusing play, helping the Huskies get back on track. St. John’s continually made pushes to reduce their deficit, but each time Hawkins and Tristen Newton hit big shots to stave it off. Newton neared a triple double in the effort with eight points, eight assists and seven boards, an impressive effort. The biggest shot perhaps came from Jackson, who drained one from the corner with five minutes on the clock to get the advantage back to 15.
Jackson collected an alley-oop pass on the baseline from Newton and slammed it home, effectively putting the Garden to sleep. The Red Storm tried to come back late with an 8-0 run, but it proved to be too little too late as the Huskies won by nine.
UConn will have their last game of the year in Hartford this Wednesday, playing another game against DePaul.
