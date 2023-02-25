It is widely known that the No. 18 Connecticut Huskies have three homes: Gampel Pavilion, the XL Center and Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. Saturday was no different in Storrs South, with their New York fans coming out in large numbers to support their Huskies. In what was a much needed revenge-match against St. Jonn’s, UConn racked up numerous blocks and got nice contributions from the bench in a 95-86 victory.

It was an absolute block party for UConn, as they swatted 11 shots. Clingan was at the head of that effort, getting five all by himself. The freshman had one of the best games of the year, adding nine points and six boards to his total. Five of his six rebounds came on the offensive end, as he was responsible for many of UConn’s 25 second chance points. The Huskies got nine more such points than the Red Storm, perhaps the difference.

The very start of the game was ice cold for UConn, as they didn’t get anything to go for nearly the first three minutes. Once they did though, they found themselves in only a 5-2 hole. They scored eight unanswered to get ahead but from there, neither team was able to make too much headway.

Nahiem Alleyne and Joey Calcaterra made unusually big contributions to the effort, as the lead teetered between two and six for the middle portion of the half. The Huskies then poured in a 9-1 run that included a Calcaterra three and a pretty Alleyne dump-off to Donovan Clingan that ended in a jam.

The bench had a great outing, as Alleyne continues to make a considerable impact after a lackluster majority of the season, scoring eight. Calcaterra had an even better day with 15 points on 3/4 shooting from deep. He had a really weak stretch as the Huskies lost six of eight games and this is his first great game since. Alleyne and Calcaterra will be key pieces off the bench for UConn moving forward and will likely determine how far the Huskies go in March.