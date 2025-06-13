NBA Draft: Liam McNeeley's best NBA fits

The NBA draft is coming up in just a few weeks and this one is poised to be a bit less eventful for UConn than the past two. After featuring six Huskies in the 2023 and 2024 draft, the only player even within range of getting selected this year is freshman F Liam McNeeley. Though he’s expected to be a high pick. McNeeley entered his time at UConn as a near-certain lottery pick, as a key cog in one of the greatest high school teams of all time at Montverde with Cooper Flagg. Instead, a slew of circumstances threw some wrenches in that plan. He found himself on a less talented than expected Connecticut team that didn’t allow him to thrive. The freshman was forced on the ball much more than fits his skills and he lacked the catch-and-shoot opportunities that he makes his money on. To top it all off, McNeeley missed a few weeks with an injury that completely threw off his rhythm. His signature 38-point game did come just after his return, but his general flow was off and he didn’t look nearly as comfortable. This is all to say that the player who teams are drafting is not going to be the McNeeley who struggled to find his footing in an on-ball role. It’s the player who is a knockdown shooter off the catch and can contribute some solid team defense. Let’s take a look at which teams can benefit from his services best, given that he’s mocking in the borderline lottery range.

Advertisement

14. SAN ANTONIO SPURS

For all the guards that the Spurs have–think De’Aaron Fox, former Husky Steph Castle, and potentially No. 2 pick Dylan Harper, they don’t have a lot of guys who are primarily shooters. Their team converted on 35.7% of their looks from deep this year, a figure that put them in the bottom half of the league. Castle has been criticized as a player with a weak shooting stroke, falling short of 30% in his rookie campaign. Fox made just 31% this past season and Harper hit on just a third of his chances at Rutgers. While Victor Wembanyama has been lauded as a 7-foot-4 center who can shoot, his efficiency is still below the league average. The Spurs are going to be so good defensively–even if they added an average defender like McNeeley out there. Why not take him, a guy who can shoot, to really space the floor out, while also taking his benefitting from his ability to get the ball to the right places as a secondary ball handler? He fits well with teams that have a lot of talent but not a ton of shooting, and as such the Spurs would be wise to keep their team tall, while adding McNeeley’s shooting punch.

photo by Zachary Taft

15. OKC THUNDER

The Thunder are currently in the midst of a push for their first ever NBA championship, but one of their glaring holes is their three-point shooting. Given how excellent of an offensive team they are, it’s astounding that they only shoot 34.4% from distance in the playoffs, which is in the bottom quarter of teams. McNeeley adds the shooting touch and is a player who makes great offenses better. No, he’s not going to be a first, second, third or even fourth option. But he’s a player who will complement the Thunder’s best and can hit timely threes off a kickout from MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or All-NBA Jalen Williams. He’s not a piece who’s going to reinvent a franchise, but could be a rotational guy who spaces the floor. And McNeely isn’t bad on defense either, generally a net-neutral on that end of the floor. If the Thunder lose the Finals, perhaps a player like McNeeley could take them over the hump next year. Even if they do, he’s still a perfect fit.

photo by Brad Penner

16. ORLANDO MAGIC