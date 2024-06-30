Massive 2025 offensive tackle Hill Greenlee commits to UConn Football
UConn Football continues to add new recruits to their 2025 recruiting class as they recently landed a commitment from offensive tackle Hill Greenlee earlier this week.
The 6-foot-9, 285-pound offensive tackle hails from Dallas, Texas where he played for Highland Park High School, before recently reclassifying and enrolling at the Hun School in Princeton, New Jersey this offseason.
With this decision, Greenlee became the first offensive line commitment for the Huskies in 2025 recruiting cycle and the fourth ever prospect from the Hun School to join the Huskies program since Rivals started in 2002.
In the end, Greenlee chose the Huskies over offers from the likes of Akron, Monmouth, San Diego, San Diego State, Valparaiso, while also drawing interest from Boston College, North Carolina State and Rutgers.