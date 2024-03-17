Visit the pool before the tournament starts to complete your bracket and make sure you read the rules and how the points are awarded prior to making your picks.

Now we all know that the UConn Huskies are locked into the 2024 NCAA Tournament, so we here at The UConn Report are making another Bracket Madness Group with tons of winnable prizes on Yahoo Sports.

For those who participated last year, I believe you can just log into your YahooSports.com account and renew your entry into the bracket, but incase you can't here the direct link to the pool is HERE.

Also similar to last year, there are also several prizes as listed below.

First Place - ONE FREE YEAR of Rivals + FREE Hoops Jersey of Choice + Stephon Castle Signed Trading Card

Second Place - Six FREE months of Rivals + Homefield T-Shirt of Your Choosing

Third Place - Three FREE months of Rivals