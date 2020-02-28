Jalen Gaffney might be a year away from making a major impact, but UConn is already reaping the rewards with him on the court.

Since taking over the starting point guard job on Jan. 29, the Huskies (16-12, 7-8 American Athletic Conference) have gone 6-3 and will carry a two-game winning streak into East Carolina on Saturday (2 p.m., ESPNU) for the first of three remaining regular-season games.

“This is just like depositing money in a bank that we are going to withdraw next year where this guy is going to be a completely different player,” UConn head coach Dan Hurley said. “He’s just showing flashes of what he’s going to be able to do.”

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound freshman has scored in double digits three times as a starter - including a career-high 13 at SMU. The most important statistic to the Huskies, however, is his ability to limit turnovers, which has been an issue at the position for the majority of the season.

In the last nine games, Gaffney has 31 assists (59 for the season) and only 13 turnovers, finishing on the positive side of assist-to-turnovers seven times and breaking even twice. In 28 total games this season, he has finished on the negative side only two times, tallying one assist and two turnovers in those contests.

“Jalen has been awesome,” Hurley said. “With him right now he’s playing well enough as a freshman, sometimes he looks physically weak and people are able to get into him and he’s not able to do the things off the dribble that he’s going to be able to with another offseason of strength work and stuff, but he’s playing well enough for us to have a chance to win games in a very difficult league.”