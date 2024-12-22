Iowa State Transfer DE Trent Jones II commits to UConn Football

UConn Football has added a Transfer Portal addition to the roster today as former Iowa State defensive lineman Trent Jones II has announced his commitment to the program via social media.
Jones II is listed at 6-foot-3, 275-pounds prospect and hails from Eden Prairie, Minnesota and played his high school ball at Eden Prarie High School.
Out of high school, Jones II was unranked and walked on at Iowa State as a class of 2021 prospect. After redshirting in year one, Jones went on to appear in 24 games over the next three seasons where he finished with 26 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks and one forced fumble.
Jones II has one year of eligibility remaining to play for the Huskies.
