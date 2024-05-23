Advertisement
Indiana guard Braylon Mullins schedules UConn Basketball Official Visit

Zach Smart • UConnReport
Hoops Recruiting Analyst

If Braylon Mullins' Division-I profile were a stock, know would be a good time to make the purchase.

Mullins, a 6-foot-5 guard from Indiana, possesses intergalactic range and a polished all-around scoring acumen.

He's coming off a convincing performance with Indiana Elite during the most recent 3SSB in Texas. He is currently averaging 19 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Mullins is slated to visit UConn this summer. He has recently received offers from Stanford and Kansas. He spoke with Kansas head coach Bill Self directly after his performance in Texas and drew the offer.

