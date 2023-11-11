As a 25 point underdog heading into their game in Harrisonburg, VA against James Madison, the odds were stacked against UConn. The 9-0 Dukes and the Huskies’ own error were far too much to overcome in a loss. The game started off close as the Huskies held the Dukes to just three points in the first quarter and another ten in the second to take a 13-3 lead going into the half. The Huskies wasted a 40 yard pass to Cam Ross and punted their first possession before allowing a 12 play 78 yard drive that ended with a JMU FG. After a fake punt at midfield that was short of the line to gain, the UConn defense held the Dukes to another FG. After punting, JMU would make them pay, as Jordan McCloud hit Reggie Brown (who set JMU’s single record for receiving yards with 202 yards) for an 80 yard TD pass to take a 13-0 lead. UConn would get a 41 yard Noe Ruelas FG to make it 13-3 at the half.

Victor Rosa would open the second half with a fumble giving the Dukes the ball at midfield again, but the Huskies again held them to a FG. A ten play 63 yard drive ended with a 31 yard Ruelas FG cutting the lead to 16-6. Then the wheels fell off. JMU stuck quickly with a four play 75 yard TD drive accented by a tremendous one handed grab by WR Elijah Surratt. UConn would go three and out, and JMU embarked on a five play 80 yard TD drive to take a 30-6 lead.

The Huskies would then go 13 plays for 62 yards before turning the ball over on downs at the JMU 10. Ten plays and 90 yards later, the Dukes were in the end zone. On the spending possession, Ta’Quan Roberson threw his first interception of the day, which was returned 81 yards for a touchdown giving JMU a 44-6 lead. Zion Turner would replace Roberson for the remaining few minutes of the game.

The story remained the same for the Huskies in Harrisonburg. Their inability to move the ball at critical moments, the lack of touchdowns, the missed tackles, getting beat in coverage, all doomed the Huskies today. The Huskies were 3-15 on 3rd down with an average 1st down gain of 5.2 vs 9.4 for JMU. The defense didn’t force any turnovers, which got them their only win of the season at Rice after forcing four. It seems right now the game needs to be given to the Huskies, and teams just won’t do that. The offensive play calling has been atrocious, the defense remains the worst tackling team in the nation according to PFF, and they didn’t do much to help themselves today.



What’s to be done? Do these coaches still have the locker room? It’ll be important for the fans to beat Sacred Heart and UMass. I don’t know if this team will win both. UConn will host Sacred Heart next Saturday at noon.