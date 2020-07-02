StorrsCentral - Hurley dishes on Big East return, 2020-21 season during call

UConn’s return to the Big East became official on Wednesday, and perhaps no one is more happy about it than men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley.

“It’s a natural fit,” said Hurley, via a Zoom conference Wednesday afternoon.

The third-year leader of the Huskies has already seen what it’s like to play in the conference having spent his college years at Seton Hall. Now, he gets to lead a team with top-25 potential into the Huskies’ old/new home.

“It’s another infusion of energy that gets added to the momentum,” Hurley said. “Obviously, it’s had an impact on recruiting. Going back to the Big East wasn’t a small win - it was a huge win.”

Of course, the global pandemic going on with the Coronavirus does throw a wrinkle into UConn’s grand return and threatens to delay or wipe out what could be a banner year for the Huskies.

“I can’t do that one with you right now,” he said. “I’m going to be (the guy who says goes with the) glass way more than half full with that one. .. (We’re) keeping our fingers crossed and keeping positive.”

While Hurley tried to stay upbeat about a season, he did note that the NCAA shutting down any recruiting through August was a red flag.

“It’s concerning to me when the NCAA extends the no-recruiting period on or off campus until August … but we expect to play games in November,” he said. “It seems something that’s hard to comprehend.”