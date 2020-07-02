StorrsCentral - Hurley dishes on Big East return, 2020-21 season during call

Hurley dishes on Big East return, 2020-21 season during call
UConn’s return to the Big East became official on Wednesday, and perhaps no one is more happy about it than men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley.
“It’s a natural fit,” said Hurley, via a Zoom conference Wednesday afternoon.
The third-year leader of the Huskies has already seen what it’s like to play in the conference having spent his college years at Seton Hall. Now, he gets to lead a team with top-25 potential into the Huskies’ old/new home.
“It’s another infusion of energy that gets added to the momentum,” Hurley said. “Obviously, it’s had an impact on recruiting. Going back to the Big East wasn’t a small win - it was a huge win.”
Of course, the global pandemic going on with the Coronavirus does throw a wrinkle into UConn’s grand return and threatens to delay or wipe out what could be a banner year for the Huskies.
“I can’t do that one with you right now,” he said. “I’m going to be (the guy who says goes with the) glass way more than half full with that one. .. (We’re) keeping our fingers crossed and keeping positive.”
While Hurley tried to stay upbeat about a season, he did note that the NCAA shutting down any recruiting through August was a red flag.
“It’s concerning to me when the NCAA extends the no-recruiting period on or off campus until August … but we expect to play games in November,” he said. “It seems something that’s hard to comprehend.”
UConn has a strong cast back from a team that finished 19-12 in its final pandemic-shortened run in the American Athletic Conference. In addition to the on-court talent, the Huskies are enjoying booming ticket sales in the off-season as fans are eager for a return to the glory days in the Big East.
The talent part starts with three seniors - centers Josh Carlton and Isaiah Whaley, along with forward Tyler Polley. Sophomore Akok Akok (Achilles’ tendon) hopes to be able to join that veteran group by January.
Star-in-the-making guard James Bouknight, along with Brendan Adams and Jalen Gaffney, lead a stocked backcourt that also includes red-shirt guard R.J. Cole who sat out last season after transferring from Howard.
Red-shirt forward Richie Springs, who also sat out last season, and a freshmen class that includes three top-100 players in Andre Jackson, Javonte Brown-Ferguson, and Adama Sanogo are also in the fold.
Hurley said nine of the 13 Huskies are on campus now, but they are extremely limited when it comes to group activities. Brown-Ferguson is one of the players that has yet to arrive due to him being an international player. Hurley hopes he can be on campus August 1, but that will depend on whether or not Brown-Ferguson can enroll in an in-person class to satisfy a requirement for foreign students.