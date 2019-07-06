Summertime is peak season for outdoor activities as people flock to beaches, lakes, parks, and playgrounds for fun in the sun, aquatic adventures, and many forms of active entertainment. These warm-weather excursions present opportunities to kick back and relax, explore new surroundings, and spend time with family and friends.

While they certainly provide a much-needed escape from one’s daily routine, they are often fraught with risk and dangerous consequences if proper precautions are not taken.

To ensure your outdoor adventures remain drama-free this year, Storrs Central sponsor, Bartlett Legal Group, will be sharing safety tips relating to various activities you’re likely to enjoy over the next few months. Here are some of their findings and recommendations on how you and your loved ones can stay safe while enjoying parks and playgrounds this summer:





DID YOU KNOW

200,000 youth between the ages of 1-14 are treated for injuries in the emergency room every year with seventy ­five percent of these injuries occurring at playgrounds

TIP: Ensure your child is using equipment suitable for their capabilities

TIP: Be especially careful around swings, jump ropes, and other wires that could pose a potential choking hazard

TIP: Only use equipment that has properly secured guardrails for balance and mulch or other shock absorbing material below to soften any potential impact





You can read the full post about Park & Playground safety and all of Bartlett Legal Group’s Summer Safety recommendations on the Bartlett Legal Group Facebook page and learn more about personal injuries involving premises liability on their website. Storrs Central joins Bartlett Legal Group in wishing you a fun and safe summer this year and appreciates your continued support!