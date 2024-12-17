Georgetown Transfer CB Kolubah Pewee Jr. commits to UConn Football

Pewee Jr. is listed at 5-foot-11, 170-pounds prospect and hails from Staten Island, New York and played his high school ball at the Tottenville School.

UConn Football has added a Transfer Portal addition to the roster today as former Georgetown University cornerback Kolubah Pewee Jr. has announced his commitment to the program via social media following a visit to campus.

Out of high school, Pewee was ranked as a 5.2, two-star recruit and originally committed to Army before making the decision to enroll at Maine and after redshirting, he made the decision to transfer to Georgetown ahead of the 2022 season.

In his three years with the Hoyas, Pewee Jr. appeared in 21 total games and finished with 51 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 12 passes defended and two interceptions.

Pewee Jr. has one year of eligibility remaining to play for the Huskies.