Bell’s three scores, Huskies’ stout defense bury Buffalo

Bell’s three scores, Huskies’ stout defense bury Buffalo

Skyler Bell caught three touchdown passes and the defense allowed less than 200 total yards as UConn bested Buffalo 47-3

 • Cole Stefan
UConn TV: Head Coach Jim Mora talks Buffalo Postgame

UConn TV: Head Coach Jim Mora talks Buffalo Postgame

UConn Football HC Jim Mora met with the media today to talk about his program's 47-3 win against Buffalo.

 • Richard O'Leary
The offensive line: UConn Football’s Mightiest Heroes

The offensive line: UConn Football’s Mightiest Heroes

What UConn has done on offense through their first two home games does not happen without the work of the front five.

 • Cole Stefan
TBT: UConn Football and Buffalo projected starters as recruits

TBT: UConn Football and Buffalo projected starters as recruits

This week UConn Report takes a quick look at the UConn Football and Buffalo Bulls starters ranked as recruits.

 • Richard O'Leary
Full Printable 2024-25 UConn Basketball schedule

Full Printable 2024-25 UConn Basketball schedule

Here's the full UConn Huskies Basketball schedule for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

 • Richard O'Leary

Published Oct 7, 2024
Full Printable 2024-25 UConn Basketball schedule with TV + Tip-Off Times
circle avatar
Richard O'Leary  •  UConnReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

The 2024-25 UConn Basketball schedule has officially been announced today and below you can see every game, location and what day the Huskies play on below.

CLICK HERE to download the printable copy or check out the sheet for the full schedule embedded below.

