Full Printable 2024-25 UConn Basketball schedule with TV + Tip-Off Times

in other news
Bell’s three scores, Huskies’ stout defense bury Buffalo
Skyler Bell caught three touchdown passes and the defense allowed less than 200 total yards as UConn bested Buffalo 47-3
UConn TV: Head Coach Jim Mora talks Buffalo Postgame
UConn Football HC Jim Mora met with the media today to talk about his program's 47-3 win against Buffalo.
The offensive line: UConn Football’s Mightiest Heroes
What UConn has done on offense through their first two home games does not happen without the work of the front five.
TBT: UConn Football and Buffalo projected starters as recruits
This week UConn Report takes a quick look at the UConn Football and Buffalo Bulls starters ranked as recruits.
Full Printable 2024-25 UConn Basketball schedule
Here's the full UConn Huskies Basketball schedule for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.
The 2024-25 UConn Basketball schedule has officially been announced today and below you can see every game, location and what day the Huskies play on below.
CLICK HERE to download the printable copy or check out the sheet for the full schedule embedded below.
