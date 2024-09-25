PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EVjUyNjcyVDlaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURWNTI2NzJUOVonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago basketball Edit

Full 2024-25 UConn Women's Basketball schedule

Cole Stefan • UConnReport
WBB and FB Beat Writer
@Coldest_fan

The Big East Conference released their 2024-25 conference schedule earlier today, officially filling out the UConn women's basketball team's slate for the upcoming season.

UConn will play 23 teams during the 2024-25 regular season (early November exhibition not included). Eight of them get two battles with the Huskies. On what days will Connecticut face these opponents and where will these games take place?

2024-25 UConn Women's Basketball Schedule
Date Opponent Venue

November 3, 2024

Fort Hays State (Exhibition)

Gampel Pavilion

November 7, 2024

Boston University

XL Center

November 10, 2024

South Florida

Gampel Pavilion

November 15, 2024

vs. North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina

November 20, 2024

Fairleigh Dickinson

Gampel Pavilion

November 25, 2024

vs. Oregon State

Nassau, Bahamas

November 27, 2024

vs. Ole Miss OR Boston College

Nassau, Bahamas

December 3, 2024

Holy Cross

Gampel Pavilion

December 7, 2024

Louisville

Brooklyn, New York

December 12, 2024

at Notre Dame

South Bend, Indiana

December 15, 2024

Georgetown

XL Center

December 17, 2024

vs. Iowa State

Uncasville, Connecticut

December 21, 2024

USC

XL Center

December 29, 2024

Providence

XL Center

January 1, 2025

at Marquette

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

January 5, 2025

at Villanova

Villanova, Pennsylvania

January 8, 2025

Xavier

XL Center

January 11, 2025

at Georgetown

Washington, D.C.

January 15, 2025

at St. John's

Queens, New York

January 19, 2025

Seton Hall

Gampel Pavilion

January 22, 2025

Villanova

Gampel Pavilion

January 25, 2025

at Creighton

Omaha, Nebraska

January 29, 2025

at DePaul

Chicago, Illinois

February 2, 2025

Butler

XL Center

February 6, 2025

at Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee

February 9, 2025

at Providence

Providence, Rhode Island

February 12, 2025

St. John's

Gampel Pavilion

February 16, 2025

at South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina

February 19, 2025

at Seton Hall

South Orange, New Jersey

February 22, 2025

at Butler

Indianapolis, Indiana

February 27, 2025

Creighton

XL Center

March 2, 2025

Marquette

Gampel Pavilion
Bold = Home Game, vs. = Neutral Site
