Full 2024-25 UConn Women's Basketball schedule
The Big East Conference released their 2024-25 conference schedule earlier today, officially filling out the UConn women's basketball team's slate for the upcoming season.
UConn will play 23 teams during the 2024-25 regular season (early November exhibition not included). Eight of them get two battles with the Huskies. On what days will Connecticut face these opponents and where will these games take place?
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|
November 3, 2024
|
Fort Hays State (Exhibition)
|
Gampel Pavilion
|
November 7, 2024
|
Boston University
|
XL Center
|
November 10, 2024
|
South Florida
|
Gampel Pavilion
|
November 15, 2024
|
vs. North Carolina
|
Greensboro, North Carolina
|
November 20, 2024
|
Fairleigh Dickinson
|
Gampel Pavilion
|
November 25, 2024
|
vs. Oregon State
|
Nassau, Bahamas
|
November 27, 2024
|
vs. Ole Miss OR Boston College
|
Nassau, Bahamas
|
December 3, 2024
|
Holy Cross
|
Gampel Pavilion
|
December 7, 2024
|
Louisville
|
Brooklyn, New York
|
December 12, 2024
|
at Notre Dame
|
South Bend, Indiana
|
December 15, 2024
|
Georgetown
|
XL Center
|
December 17, 2024
|
vs. Iowa State
|
Uncasville, Connecticut
|
December 21, 2024
|
USC
|
XL Center
|
December 29, 2024
|
Providence
|
XL Center
|
January 1, 2025
|
at Marquette
|
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
|
January 5, 2025
|
at Villanova
|
Villanova, Pennsylvania
|
January 8, 2025
|
Xavier
|
XL Center
|
January 11, 2025
|
at Georgetown
|
Washington, D.C.
|
January 15, 2025
|
at St. John's
|
Queens, New York
|
January 19, 2025
|
Seton Hall
|
Gampel Pavilion
|
January 22, 2025
|
Villanova
|
Gampel Pavilion
|
January 25, 2025
|
at Creighton
|
Omaha, Nebraska
|
January 29, 2025
|
at DePaul
|
Chicago, Illinois
|
February 2, 2025
|
Butler
|
XL Center
|
February 6, 2025
|
at Tennessee
|
Knoxville, Tennessee
|
February 9, 2025
|
at Providence
|
Providence, Rhode Island
|
February 12, 2025
|
St. John's
|
Gampel Pavilion
|
February 16, 2025
|
at South Carolina
|
Columbia, South Carolina
|
February 19, 2025
|
at Seton Hall
|
South Orange, New Jersey
|
February 22, 2025
|
at Butler
|
Indianapolis, Indiana
|
February 27, 2025
|
Creighton
|
XL Center
|
March 2, 2025
|
Marquette
|
Gampel Pavilion
