Full 2024-25 UConn Basketball Schedule
UConn Basketball has locked in their out of conference schedule for the upcoming season and here is a list of the confirmed names, dates and locations for the Huskies this year.
|DATE
|OPPONENT / KENPOM RANKING
|LOCATION
|
Nov. 6th
|
vs. Sacred Heart Pioneers (293)
|
TBD.
|
Nov. 9th
|
vs. New Hampshire Wildcats (246)
|
TBD.
|
Nov. 13th
|
vs. Le Moyne Dolphins (302)
|
TBD.
|
Nov. 19th
|
vs. Texas A&M - Commerce (333)
|
TBD.
|
Nov. 25th
|
vs. Memphis Tigers (76)
Maui Jim Maui Invitational
|
Lahaina Civic Center
(Lahaina, HI)
|
Nov. 26th
|
vs. Michigan St. (16) OR Colorado (24)
Maui Jim Maui Invitational
|
Lahaina Civic Center
(Lahaina, HI)
|
Nov. 27th
|
TBD
Maui Jim Maui Invitational
|
Lahaina Civic Center
(Lahaina, HI)
|
Nov. 30th
|
vs. Maryland - Eastern Shore (347)
|
TBD.
|
Dec. 4th
|
vs. Baylor Bears (15)
Big 12 - Big East Battle
|
TBD.
|
Dec. 8th
|
@ Texas Longhorns (25)
|
Moody Center
(Austin, TX)
|
Dec. 14th
|
vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (12)
|
Madison Square Garden
(New York, NY)
|
Dec. 18th
|
vs. Xavier Musketeers (56)
|
TBD.
|
Dec. 21st
|
@ Butler Bulldogs (61)
|
Hinkle Fieldhouse
(Indianapolis, IN)
|
Jan. 1st
|
@ DePaul Blue Demons (304)
|
Wintrust Arena
(Chicago, IL)
|
Jan. 5th
|
vs. Providence Friars (59)
|
TBD.
|
Jan. 8th
|
@ Villanova Wildcats (37)
|
Finneran Pavilion
(Villanova, PA)
|
Jan. 11th
|
@ Georgetown Hoyas (192)
|
Capital One Arena
(Washington D.C.)
|
Jan. 18th
|
vs. Creighton Blue Jays (11)
|
TBD.
|
Jan. 21st
|
vs. Butler Bulldogs (61)
|
TBD.
|
Jan. 25th
|
@ Xavier Musketeers (56)
|
Cintas Center
(Cincinnati, OH)
|
Jan. 29th
|
vs. DePaul Blue Demons (304)
|
TBD.
|
Feb. 1st
|
@ Marquette Golden Eagles (13)
|
Fiserv Forum
(Milwaukee, WI)
|
Feb. 7th
|
vs. St. John's Red Storm (21)
|
TBD.
|
Feb. 11th
|
@ Creighton Blue Jays (11)
|
CHI Health Center
(Omaha, NE)
|
Feb. 15th
|
@ Seton Hall Pirates (50)
|
Prudential Center
(Newark, NJ)
|
Feb. 18th
|
vs. Villanova Wildcats (37)
|
TBD.
|
Feb. 23rd
|
@ St. John's Red Storm (21)
|
Madison Square Garden
(New York, NY)
|
Feb. 26th
|
vs. Georgetown Hoyas (192)
|
TBD.
|
March 1st
|
@ Providence Friars (59)
|
Amica Mutual Pavilion
(Providence, RI)
|
March 4th
|
vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (13)
|
TBD.
|
March 8th
|
vs. Seton Hall Pirates (50)
|
TBD.
--------------------------------------------------------------
