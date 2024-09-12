PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EVjUyNjcyVDlaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURWNTI2NzJUOVonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago basketball Edit

Full 2024-25 UConn Basketball Schedule

Richard O'Leary • UConnReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

UConn Basketball has locked in their out of conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season and here is a list of the confirmed names, dates and locations for the Huskies this year.

UCONN BASKETBALL MESSAGE BOARD | THE HUSKY HOUSE FORUM | UCONN BASKETBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | UCONN FOOTBALL RECRUITING

FULL 2024-25 UCONN BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT / KENPOM RANKING LOCATION

Nov. 6th

vs. Sacred Heart Pioneers (293)

TBD.
(Storrs, CT)

Nov. 9th

vs. New Hampshire Wildcats (246)

TBD.
(Storrs, CT)

Nov. 13th

vs. Le Moyne Dolphins (302)

TBD.
(Storrs, CT)

Nov. 19th

vs. Texas A&M - Commerce (333)

TBD.
(Storrs, CT)

Nov. 25th

vs. Memphis Tigers (76)

Maui Jim Maui Invitational

Lahaina Civic Center

(Lahaina, HI)

Nov. 26th

vs. Michigan St. (16) OR Colorado (24)

Maui Jim Maui Invitational

Lahaina Civic Center

(Lahaina, HI)

Nov. 27th

TBD

Maui Jim Maui Invitational

Lahaina Civic Center

(Lahaina, HI)

Nov. 30th

vs. Maryland - Eastern Shore (347)

TBD.
(Storrs, CT)

Dec. 4th

vs. Baylor Bears (15)

Big 12 - Big East Battle

TBD.
(Storrs, CT)

Dec. 8th

@ Texas Longhorns (25)

Moody Center

(Austin, TX)

Dec. 14th

vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (12)

Madison Square Garden

(New York, NY)

Dec. 18th

vs. Xavier Musketeers (56)

TBD.
(Storrs, CT)

Dec. 21st

@ Butler Bulldogs (61)

Hinkle Fieldhouse

(Indianapolis, IN)

Jan. 1st

@ DePaul Blue Demons (304)

Wintrust Arena

(Chicago, IL)

Jan. 5th

vs. Providence Friars (59)

TBD.
(Storrs, CT)

Jan. 8th

@ Villanova Wildcats (37)

Finneran Pavilion

(Villanova, PA)

Jan. 11th

@ Georgetown Hoyas (192)

Capital One Arena

(Washington D.C.)

Jan. 18th

vs. Creighton Blue Jays (11)

TBD.
(Storrs, CT)

Jan. 21st

vs. Butler Bulldogs (61)

TBD.
(Storrs, CT)

Jan. 25th

@ Xavier Musketeers (56)

Cintas Center

(Cincinnati, OH)

Jan. 29th

vs. DePaul Blue Demons (304)

TBD.
(Storrs, CT)

Feb. 1st

@ Marquette Golden Eagles (13)

Fiserv Forum

(Milwaukee, WI)

Feb. 7th

vs. St. John's Red Storm (21)

TBD.
(Storrs, CT)

Feb. 11th

@ Creighton Blue Jays (11)

CHI Health Center

(Omaha, NE)

Feb. 15th

@ Seton Hall Pirates (50)

Prudential Center

(Newark, NJ)

Feb. 18th

vs. Villanova Wildcats (37)

TBD.
(Storrs, CT)

Feb. 23rd

@ St. John's Red Storm (21)

Madison Square Garden

(New York, NY)

Feb. 26th

vs. Georgetown Hoyas (192)

TBD.
(Storrs, CT)

March 1st

@ Providence Friars (59)

Amica Mutual Pavilion

(Providence, RI)

March 4th

vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (13)

TBD.
(Storrs, CT)

March 8th

vs. Seton Hall Pirates (50)

TBD.
(Storrs, CT)
BOLD = HOME GAME

--------------------------------------------------------------

