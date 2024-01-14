Robinson is listed at 6-foot-1, 230-pounds linebacker and will have two years remaining to play for the Huskies.

UConn Football has added new player via the transfer portal today as former USC and Tulsa linebacker Julien Simon has committed to the program.

The Tacoma, Washington native was ranked as a 5.8, four-star and the No. 146 overall recruit in the country coming out of Lincoln High School in Washington as a member of the 2021 recruiting class. In the end, he earned offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, Washington and several others before committing to USC.

In his first season with USC, Simon only appeared in two games on special teams as he retained his redshirt and then in year two, he saw action in three games before entering the portal where he would end up at Tulsa this past season.

In his lone season with the Golden Hurricanes, Simon started all 12 games and finished with 58 total tackles (24 solo), 10.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two pass deflections and one fumble recovery.

Simon will have four years of eligibility remaining to play for the Huskies.