Tristen Newton, an All-America selection for UConn, was selected by the Indiana Pacers with the 49th pick in the NBA Draft.

It’s tough to fully know what Newton was missing as a prospect, aside from his age. Throughout his college career, he progressed consistently, adding to his game every single year. From a freshman who entered college without any stars to an AP first team All-America selection and Final Four MOP, he has come a long way.

Newton brings the confidence and experience of being the starting point guard on the team that won two championships in as many years. This past year, he posted 15 points, 7 boards and 6 assists per game, which is exceptionally well-rounded.

At the beginning of the 2023 season and into the slump that they experienced in January, the guard struggled mightily. It seemed like he couldn’t find his place on the floor at times, but as the team figured out what they were doing, Newton’s role was huge. He scored 19 points and added 10 boards in the 2023 national championship game and didn’t look back.

The fact that an All-America selection could be passed on so many times in a draft is curious, especially since he has NBA size at 6-foot-4 and solid athleticism. Similar to his teammate Cam Spencer, Newton makes things happen and wins games. The idea he can’t help an NBA team out feels far-fetched.