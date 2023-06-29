As a 6-foot-7 wing with the ability to play the four and guard nearly every position, Isaiah Abraham has emerged as a priority recruit for UConn. A cerebral forward with an adeptness of feel for the game and the ability to step out and stick the deep jumper, Abraham is coming off a recent visit to UConn.

Not a UConn Report subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE HUSKY HOUSE FORUM!

While he enjoyed it thoroughly and valued the relationship between coaches and players, a number of highly prominent programs are vying for the Class of 2024 prospect's services. Fresh off a Big East championship for the first time since it's inception into the conference, Shaka Smart and Marquette have been in persistent pursuit of Abraham. He has family ties to the program, as his father, Faisal Abraham, was a four year player with the Golden Eagles. A bulldozing 6-foot-7 and 225 forward, Faisal Abraham starred at Maine Central Institute, where he averaged a sublime 19 points and 14 boards as a highly decorated senior. During his time at Marquette, however, he was more of a role player. He put up pedestrian numbers until his senior year. Providence, now under former George Mason coach Kim English, is also on the prowl for the high motored Abraham. The Friars are hosting Abraham this week. Virginia and Virginia Tech have also been in heavy pursuit of the long armed Abraham, who plays at Virginia-based national power Paul VI and with Team Takeover on the AAU circuit.