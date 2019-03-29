Since the start of this year, Storrs Central has been privileged to have the support of Bartlett Legal Group, LLC to provide dedicated UConn athletics coverage for you all. In our time getting to know UConn alumnus Frank Bartlett Jr., we’ve learned how his firm fights for people in need and that he maintains this mission outside of the workplace through active involvement in the community.

This Saturday, local non-profit Colin’s Crew will be hosting its annual fundraiser, Night of Hope. Bartlett Legal Group LLC is the Platinum Sponsor of this event in support of Colin’s Crew and its mission: bringing moments of joy to young children diagnosed with cancer.

We hope you’ll check out Colin’s Crew and consider donating to their cause, or even attend the Night of Hope gala Saturday at the II Monticello restaurant in Meriden. You can buy your tickets HERE.

The event will feature cocktail fare, wine, beer, entertainment, and a silent auction, all for a great cause.