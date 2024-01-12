Robinson is listed at 6-foot-1, 200-pounds running back and a former Under Armour All-American his senior year of high school.

UConn Football has added another piece via the transfer portal today as former Charlotte running back Durell Robinson has committed to the program.

The Seat Pleasant, Maryland native was ranked as a 5.7, three-star recruit coming out of St. Frances Academy over in Baltimore as a member of the 2023 recruiting class. In the end, he earned offers from Boston College, Colorado, UConn, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and several others before committing to Charlotte.

After joining the 49ers in 2023, Robinson only appeared in four games as a true freshman while maintaining his redshirt. In those four games he rushed for 166 yards and a touchdown on 40 total carries. He also hauled in one reception for 14 yards.

Robinson will have four years of eligibility remaining to play for the Huskies.