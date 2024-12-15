Brown Transfer OL Hayden Bozich commits to UConn Football

Bpzich is listed at 6-foot-6, 300-pounds prospect and hails from Steubenville, Ohio, but played his high school ball at The Linsly School down in West Virginia.

UConn Football has added a Transfer Portal addition to the roster today as former Brown University offensive tackle Hayden Bozich has announced his commitment to the program via social media following a visit to campus.

Out of high school, Bozich was unranked and earned an offer from Brown University following a strong camp performance in front of the coaching staff.

In his three years with the Bears, Bozich appeared in 27 total games and according to PFF, he finished the 2024 season with an overall grade of 71.9, a pass block grade of 75.3and a run block grade of 66.4.

Bozich has one year of eligibility remaining to play for the Huskies.