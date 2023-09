UConn Football third year running back Devontae Houston will redshirt the remainder of the season and enter the transfer portal when the window opens later this year according to a source.

The 5-foot-10, 179-pound prospect started three games and appeared in all four so far for the Huskies this season finishing with 34 rushes for 161 yards on the ground along with four receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Houston is a former two-star recruit hails from Handley High School down in Roanoke, Florida where he committed to the Huskies over offers from Concordia College and Judson.

Houston will now enter the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.