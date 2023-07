Just weeks after his official visit, wing Isaiah Abraham has made his commitment to UConn Basketball official today via social media.

The Team Takeover wing gives the Huskies a wealth of defensive versatility as a guy who can sit down on guards and guard the 1-5.

Offensively, Abraham has the type of fluid athleticism to thrive in a souped up attack. He's developed a consistent touch from mid range to beyond the arc, surfacing as a high efficiency threat at national power Paul VI (Virginia).