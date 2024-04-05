UConn Basketball is looking to keep up their winning ways on Saturday night as they are all set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2024 NCAA Tournament Final Four down in Phoenix, Arizona.

-- Alabama has made quite the run this year, what is the main difference in this team from the regular season to the postseason so far?

JK: The main difference has been Alabama's willingness to embrace its identity on defense when shots aren't falling. Toward the end of the regular season against NCAA Tournament-level competition teams would go on runs and Alabama would let its heads drop. Nate Oats has tried to drill into the players that if they keep themselves in the game defensively shots will start falling and that's what's happened in the tournament so far. I also think players have gotten a lot more comfortable with their roles. Alabama has had some exceptional bench performances, namely Mo Dioubate vs. Charleston and Jarin Stevenson against Clemson, which has given it an additional boost to reach this point.

-- In terms of injuries, we know that Rylan Griffen seems to be fully healthy again, but what's the status on Latrell Wrightsell, will he play?

JK: Griffen and Nick Pringle will both play. Pringle has remained in a walking boot recovering from a left heel injury but played through it against Clemson and will do so again against the Huskies. Wrightsell is tricker. He's suffered two head injuries this season and has to get through protocol before being cleared, which means going through individual drills and full practice, and if he suffers any setbacks that protocol resets. He was practicing during the final 15-minute portion of practice Tuesday, which the media could view. He'll likely be a gametime decision.

-- I want to ask you about Alabama's offense, what makes it so good? Who's the potential X-Factor on offense for Bama in this game?

JK: When you ask any player in the locker room, the reason for Alabama's offensive dominance is due to any player being capable of a big scoring night. Mark Sears' consistent scoring certainly helps, but it's very hard to gameplan for both Sears and the litany of options that Alabama has who can provide scoring in bunches. Whether it be Griffen with his shooting, Grant Nelson with his inside-outside game, Aaron Estrada's three-level scoring or a bench player having a big night. In terms of an X-Factor, Wrightsell is an easy one if he plays. He's the best 3-point shooter on the team and gives UConn another guy to deal with defensively. If he doesn't, I think a big from Griffen could put Alabama over the top. He's also an excellent shooter who's returned to his best form in the tournament and can match up with guards and forwards defensively.

-- On the flip side, the defense this year for the Tide has been one of the worst in college basketball. What seems to be the issue there?

JK: In the NCAA Tournament, Alabama's defense has been much improved. It's never going to be the thing that wins this team a national title, but better play on that end is what got it here. With that in mind, the main struggles on that end of the floor have largely stemmed from a lack of rim protection. Nate Oats never really found a replacement for Charles Bediako after his departure last season and Alabama has paid that price at times this season. Pringle has been strong in the paint on both ends in the NCAA Tournament but he along with Grant Nelson have also struggled with foul trouble at times. On the perimeter, it's mostly been a lack of effort and carrying over the offensive intensity onto the defensive end that has hurt Alabama this year. Again, that's been cleaned up in March Madness. Oats has said that if this team plays like a top 20 or top 30 defense, it can beat nearly anyone with the offensive output it gets on a nightly basis. Alabama will need that kind of effort and then some if it wants to pull the upset Saturday.

-- Finish the sentence....Alabama defeats UConn if....

JK: It can shoot at least 45% from 3, avoid getting into a foul battle on defense and play an A+ game. It probably only takes a B or a C+ game for UConn to beat most teams including the Tide, but there's a window where a red-hot shooting night and some mistakes by the Huskies — especially in transition sequences — keeps Alabama in it.

-- Final score prediction and why?

JK: UConn: 82 || Alabama: 73

I think Alabama goes down swinging and gives UConn its best game from an NCAAT foe in the last two seasons. But the Huskies have too much talent to not make a return to the National Title game. I don't think Alabama pulls an Illinois and allows any 30-0 runs, but UConn's talent inside with Clingan is just too much for the Tide to overcome.