After last season’s improbable 13-3 victory at PAWSARF, the first ever against the Eagles, UConn will be looking to get their first road win against BC. Unlike last year, UConn is entering the game struggling while BC is surging. At 1-6 and a bowl return very unlikely, UConn should be looking at this game as their Super Bowl, and New England bragging rights. BC will be looking to avenge last year’s embarrassing loss.

BC last season struggling immensely with injuries on the offensive line, so much so that they averaged only 2.1 ypc. With a healthy line, that number has increased significantly to 4.9 in 2023. Led by QB Thomas Castellanos, the team leader in yards and carries, as well as RB Kye Robichaux, the Eagles have rushed for over 300 yards in each of the past two games, road victories over Army and Georgia Tech. Castellanos, a UCF transfer, has thrown for 1,398 yards and ten touchdowns, to go along with his 628 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. His leading receiver is Lewis Bond, who has caught 29 passes for 428 yards and five touchdowns thus far. He is without second leading receiver, Ryan O’Keefe, a fellow UCF transfer, who had 23 catches for 235 yards through the first five games before leaving the UVA game with a neck injury.

Photo credit to CT Insider

On the defensive side, the Eagles have not been as stout as they have been historically. They are allowing 384 ypg, including 209.7 passing yards a game, good for 45th nationally, and 174.3 ypg rushing, 108th in the nation. Both BC and UConn have allowed identical 30.4 points per game. The difference is, BC is scoring 29.1 ppg, while UConn is averaging 20.6, a figure that’s 112th nationally.

After amassing an incredible 18 penalties for 131 in a two point loss to then third ranked Florida State, BC has decreased its amount of penalties, but still are just 125th in the nation with 8.29 penalties per game. The Eagles had five penalties last week against Georgia Tech, three against Army, and five against UVA, all victories. BC will need to continue to play a clean game.