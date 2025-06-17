2026 Georgia ATH Deion Thomas Jr. commits to UConn Football

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound prospect plays for Westlake High School and becomes the 12th commitment of the Huskies' 2026 class and the second from Georgia this cycle, joining linebacker Westen Ard .

UConn Football has added another recruit to their 2026 recruiting class, as athlete Deion Thomas Jr. from Atlanta, Georgia has made the decision to join the Huskies recruiting class today.

This past season as a junior, Thomas Jr. did it all for his high school program. He threw 1-of-1 for 28 yards and a touchdown, along with five carries for six yards and a touchdown. However he does most of his damage as a receiver, where he hauled in 36 receptions for 505 yards and five more scores.

Now as you can see above, Thomas Jr. is ranked as a wide receiver per Rivals, but will be joining the Huskies as a defensive prospect, where he will likely play in a hybrid safety / linebacker role early on.

In the end, Thomas Jr. chose UConn over 33 other offers from the likes of programs such as Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Florida , Georgia Tech, Indiana, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M and several others.