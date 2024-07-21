2025 Georgia CB Elijah Whitaker commits to UConn Football
UConn Football has landed a new commitment, as Class of 2025 defensive back Elijah Whitaker has committed to the program following his Official Visit.
The 6-foot, 168-pound cornerback prospect and is unranked at the moment, but became fourth defensive back commit for the Huskies this recruiting cycle, joining the likes of cornerback Jordan Rich, cornerback Osiris Gilbert and safety Axavier Bridges-Brooks.
UCONN BASKETBALL MESSAGE BOARD | THE HUSKY HOUSE FORUM | UCONN BASKETBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | UCONN FOOTBALL RECRUITING
This past season as a junior, Whitaker played both sides of the ball for Spalding High School, where he had eight carries for 101 yards and one receptions for 14 yards on offense. On the flip side, he also had 12 total tackles (7 solo), one interception, one pass deflection and one forced fumble.
In the end, Bridges-Brooks chose the Huskies over nine other offers from schools like East Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Liberty, New Hampshire, Tennessee-Martin, Western Kentucky and Wofford.