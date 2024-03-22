Boasting a game predicated on scoring spurt-ability, electric displays of athleticism, and intergalactic range, Class of 2025 Lincoln Park (PA) guard Meleek Thomas is tracking as one of the country's best players across all classes.

Thomas has unique appeal with his manipulative one on one game, quick release, and knack for freeing up space and sticking shots off the dribble.

Thomas upped his national profile this summer, with a 20-point game during the Nike World Basketball Festival.

Thomas was equally notable during the Slam Summer Classic Volume, on the fabled asphalt of Rucker Park. Playing in a game which featured Dylan Harper (Rutgers), Cooper Flagg (Duke), and Ian Jackson (North Carolina), among a bevy of other nationally acclaimed recruits, Thomas showed his outside touch and vertically explosive game.