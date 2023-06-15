The 6-foot-6, 206-pound pro-style quarterback chose the Huskies over 10 other offers from program such as Arizona State, Colorado, Florida Atlantic, Washington State and a few others.

UConn Football received some huge news today when 2024 three-star quarterback Cole Welliver announced his commitment to the Huskies program via social media today.

Welliver plays for Liberty Christian down in Argyle, Texas and has great technique. He performed well at several camps including the Elite 11, Under Armour and the recent Rival Camp back in April.

Following all those camps, UConn threw their hat in a ring with an offer back in May, quickly got him to campus and the rest was history as this was also the highest ranked commitment for the Huskies since head coach Jim Mora Jr. took over the program back in November 2021.

Since Mora's takeover, he has went on to rebuild the Huskies quarterback room as he got some great play out of true freshman Zion Turner last season, added a former four-star in Penn State transfer Ta'Quan Roberson and welcomes one of New England's best in true freshman Tucker McDonald who enrolled this past January.

With the addition of Welliver, that now brings the Huskies 2024 recruiting class up to three total commitments, as he joins the likes of defensive end Cooper Ackerman and linebacker Kaleb Stewart.