The 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end chose the Huskies over offers from programs such as Colgate, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Incarnate Word, SMU and Yale.

UConn Football has added their second verbal commit of the day as tight end prospect Clemens Richter out of Germany announced his decision today via social media.

As mentioned above, Richter play his football over in Germany for the Dresden Monarchs who is a member of tier one of the German Football League.

According to his Europe's Elite profile, Richter runs a 4.68 40-yard dash, has a 32-inch vertical, a 9.7 broad jump, 7.1s three-cone drill and a 4.17 20-yard shuttle.

With Richter now on board, UConn Football is now up to four commitments in the 2024 class as he joins QB Cole Welliver, DE Cooper Ackerman and LB Kaleb Stewart.