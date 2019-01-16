SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Nate Santos hoped he would have the opportunity to play with top-50 talent Jaiden Delaire when he decided to make the move to Loomis Chaffee.

Delaire opted to leave early for Stanford before Santos could play with him, but the 6-foot-7 sophomore is generating his own buzz from Division-1 schools, including UConn.

“Really the sky’s the limit with (Nate),” said Loomis Chaffee coach Rock Battistoni, who played D-I basketball at George Washington in the mid-2000s.



