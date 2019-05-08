News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-08 12:46:56 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 North Jersey running back set to visit campus this Friday

Tupmzaxnp5otzbnxlwv2
Richard Schnyderite • StorrsCentral.com
@RichieSRivals
Staff Writer

This upcoming weekend the UConn Huskies are set to play host to a couple of different recruits from around the northeast. One kid that is already pretty high on the Huskies football program, that i...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}