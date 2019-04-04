Ticker
football

2020 New York tight end Steven Mahar Jr. makes trip to Storrs

Richard Schnyderite • StorrsCentral.com
@RichieSRivals
Staff Writer

The UConn Huskies football program hosted one of the top tight ends in the Northeast the other day when three-star tight end Steven Mahar Jr. took a trip up to Storrs on March 30th. Mahar is curren...

