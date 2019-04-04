2020 New York tight end Steven Mahar Jr. makes trip to Storrs
The UConn Huskies football program hosted one of the top tight ends in the Northeast the other day when three-star tight end Steven Mahar Jr. took a trip up to Storrs on March 30th. Mahar is curren...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news