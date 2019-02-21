PROVIDENCE – Providence and UConn have not met on the basketball court during the regular season since 2013, but they have gone toe-to-toe on the recruiting front in recent years.

The latest target for both schools is Putnam Science Academy shooting guard Demarr Langford Jr. The 6-foot-4 Langford ranks 70th overall in the Class of 2020.

The Huskies, Friars, Georgetown, and Pittsburgh are a few of the schools keeping tabs on Langford’s progress at PSA.