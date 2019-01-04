SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Jamal Mashburn Jr. is playing his first season in New England, but the rising prep star knew enough to pack a winter coat.

“I’ve been trying to get used to the snow and I brought warm clothes,” said Mashburn, who arrived from Miami Beach. “I stay in the gym – you can’t beat that.”

The 6-foot-2 point guard, who transferred over the summer to Brewster Academy from Gulliver Prep in Miami, ranks as the 102nd prospect in the Class of 2020. Mashburn, the son of former Kentucky and NBA star Jamal Mashburn, might not have his father’s height, but he’s doing rather well at carving out his own niche on the prep scene.



