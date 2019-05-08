

Local non-profit Hope After Loss will host their Compassionate Care Awards on Wednesday, May 8, from 6 - 9 PM at The Woodwinds in Branford, CT. This annual celebration recognizes healthcare providers who go above and beyond in assisting families that have experienced a loss of life during pregnancy or infancy. Those able to attend the event can purchase tickets in advance and those wishing to provide financial assistance to Hope After Loss are encouraged to make an online donation. Storrs Central sponsor, Bartlett Legal Group, LLC, is the Diamond Sponsor of the event as they continue to fulfill their mission of "Giving Victims a Voice" in the courtroom and the community through their Giving Back Program.







This year’s Compassionate Care Award recipients are:

Lawrence Engmann, M.D., M.R.C.O.G.

Kathy (Varkal) Piniati, RN, BSN

Rebecca Bennett, RNC-OB, BSN

Holly Carson, RN, ASN





To find out more about Hope After Loss and how you can get involved in supporting this great cause, contact: info@HopeAfterLoss.org